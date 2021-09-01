Jazmine Sullivan
HomePhotos

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

Posted September 1, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan has established herself long ago as a singer and songwriter unafraid to talk about the grittier aspects of love, sex, and the like. After posing a question to her Instagram Story feed, the Heaux Tales artists might have a lot more material after fans shared some salacious stories about their romantic exploits and situations.

Sullivan, 34, used the question feature on Instagram asking, “Tell me a secret you’ll never tell your partner” and the answers were over the top confessionals as expected. Behind the veil of anonymity, people confessed to sleeping with their partners’ parents, saying that their past partners were way better in bed, and even shamed one guy’s looks but chooses to stick around because the person liked the mother.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With each reply, Sullivan used some expert imagery and memes, but also expressed that some of the responses caught her off guard. Much like her aforementioned EP, folks out there in social media land are in some tough spots and they might want to get out of dodge. Overall, it doesn’t get too mean-spirited but some of the responses might be some of the wildest things we’ve seen on Instagram in a bit.

Twitter has gotten wind of Jazmine Sullivan giving folks a pathway to air out their personal business with a cloak of mystery. That’s a good choice because if some of this stuff got back to their partners, it’d be a lot of single people out here going into the fall and winter.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Inspiration strikes.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21
Close