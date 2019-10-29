CLOSE
Donald Trump Jr. , Kanye West
Kkklout Chaser Donald Trump Jr. Loves Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album, Twitter Is Aghast

Posted 11 hours ago

WH coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump Jr. is a Kanye West fan. Twitter does not see this as a net positive, unless you’re part of the MAGA set.

Yesterday (Oct. 29), Cheeto’s vapid son took to Twitter to rain praise upon Yeezy’s new Jesus Is King album, which has otherwise been getting mixed reviews, to put it mildly.

“Kanye West is cracking the culture code,” wrote Junior. “@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and ‘dangerous, unapproved’ ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer.”

Yeah, okay.

 

Yeezy’s 11-track, Christian-themed album has been quite polarizing. But not as much as his affection for Donald Trump, a legit racist, sexist, misogynist and just about any “ist” you can think of.

The irony of someone from that crooked family praising West was not lost on Al Gore’s internet. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

 

Kkklout Chaser Donald Trump Jr. Loves Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album, Twitter Is Aghast  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

