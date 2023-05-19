Jordan Neely’s Funeral In Photos And Videos

The funeral for Jordan Neely is scheduled to take place Friday at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, NY.

Photos of his casket making its way into the church hours before Neely’s homecoming, along with a video of the family arriving at the church flooded social media.

Family and friends also gathered at the church to pay respects to Neely, who was killed earlier this month after a white man put him in a deadly chokehold for a reported 15 minutes.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine who decided to take the law into his own hands by using lethal force while Neely was in the throes of a mental health crisis, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing but remains free as millions of dollars pour into an online fundraiser created by Penny’s law firm to pay for legal fees.

Penny’s arrest came nearly a full two weeks after eyewitnesses claim he came up behind Neely and placed the 30-year-old in a sprawling chokehold over what’s been described as a perceived threat from the homeless man on the subway.

“The justice system needs to send a clear, loud message that vigilantism has never been acceptable,” Al Sharpton said in a statement emailed to NewsOne last week. “Being homeless or Black or having a mental health episode should not be a death sentence.”

Rev. Al Sharpton is slated to deliver the eulogy with support from Senior Pastor, Rev. Johnnie Melvin Green.

“As we face sorrow, pain and uncertainty in the wake of Jordan’s senseless killing, it is crucial that we come together in the spirit of healing, action and perseverance,” Green said to the New York Daily News last week. “I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.”

Check out photos and videos from Jordan Neely funeral below. We will be updating this post with new pictures and descriptions of the service throughout the day.

The funeral can be viewed online via live stream from Mount Neboh Baptist Church by clicking here.

There is still time to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Neely’s funeral. Just click here.

1. The casket of #JordanNeely arrives at a Harlem church ahead of his funeral services.

2. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jordan Neely’s casket is brought into Mount Neboh Baptist Church for his public viewing and funeral service on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

3. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jordan Neely’s casket is brought into Mount Neboh Baptist Church for his public viewing and funeral service on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

4. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jordan Neely’s casket is brought out of a hearse before his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

5. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jordan Neely’s casket is brought out of a hearse before his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

6. Jordan Neely Memorial Card

7. Jordan Neely’s father arrives at son’s funeral service

8. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Family members of Jordan Neely arrive for his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

9. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Larry Smith, Jordan Neely’s foster brother is consoled as he arrives for the public viewing and funeral service of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

10. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Andre Zachery, father of Jordan Neely, arrives for the public viewing and funeral service of his son at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

11. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Larry Smith, Jordan Neely’s foster brother is consoled as he arrives the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold on an MTA subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

12. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Andre Zachery, the father of Jordan Neely, enters the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem for the funeral for Jordan Neely on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold on an F train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

13. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty Larry Smith, foster brother of Jordan Neely, arrives to attend his funeral at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death May 1 of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

14. Al Sharpton arrives at Mount Neboh Baptist Church

15. Funeral Service For Jordan Neely Set To Begin

16. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty Mourners attend the funeral service for Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

17. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty Mourners attend the funeral service for Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

18. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the public viewing and funeral service of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

19. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The casket carrying Jordan Neely is carried by pallbearers after the conclusion of his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

20. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The casket carrying Jordan Neely is carried by pallbearers after the conclusion of his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

21. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The casket carrying Jordan Neely is carried by pallbearers after the conclusion of his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

22. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: A hearse carrying the casket of Jordan Neely drives past mourners after the conclusion of his public viewing and funeral service at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Funeral services were held for Neely who was killed on May 1st after being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton was invited by the family to deliver Neely’s eulogy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

23. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The Reverend Al Sharpton and others depart the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

24. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The Reverend Al Sharpton and others depart the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

25. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Mourners carry for the casket of Jordan Neely at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem after the funeral on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

26. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Mourners gather for the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

27. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

28. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: The Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

29. Funeral held for Jordan Neely, killed in chokehold on NYC subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MAY 19: People attended the funeral of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City, United States on May 19, 2023. Neely was choked to death earlier this month on the subway by a marine veteran. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

30. Funeral held for Jordan Neely, killed in chokehold on NYC subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MAY 19: People attended the funeral of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City, United States on May 19, 2023. Neely was choked to death earlier this month on the subway by a marine veteran. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

31. Funeral held for Jordan Neely, killed in chokehold on NYC subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MAY 19: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral of Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City, United States on May 19, 2023. Neely was choked to death earlier this month on the subway by a marine veteran. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

32. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty People gather outside the funeral service for Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

33. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty Mourners carry for the casket of Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church after a funeral service in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

34. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty A man dances outside the funeral service of Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

35. US-JUSTICE-TRANSPORT-FUNERAL-NEELY Source:Getty People react outside the funeral service of Jordan Neely, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on May 19, 2023. The death of Jordan Neely, widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, was caught on camera and has angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers. The incident touches on two burning issues in the city, the many homeless people suffering mental illness and residents’ fears for their safety as they travel in the subway. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

36. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Mourners gather for the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

37. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

38. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Mourners gather for the funeral for Jordan Neely at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

39. Funeral Held For Street Performer Jordan Neely Who Was Killed In NYC Subway Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: A picture of Jordan Neely is placed on the hearse carrying his casket at his funeral at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on May 19, 2023 in New York City. Neely, 30, died earlier this month after Marine Veteran Daniel Penny, 24, put him in a chokehold after an altercation on a subway train. Neely had a history of mental illness and run-ins with the law but there is no evidence he was violent at the time of his death. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)