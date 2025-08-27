Even if you don’t spend your days watching Twitch streams, you’ve noticed a glaring omission from your X timeline in Kai Cenat, and now he’s making a significant comeback.

The streamer announced his return with a 3-minute mob-style video posted to his social media accounts.

It features him sitting at the head of a table with his AMP crew clad in tailored suits surrounding him and celebrating a year of accomplishment.

“It’s been a hell of a year, right?” Cenat begins. “Every goal, every achievement, new properties, Streamer University, to every motherf-cker that doubted us. I tell you what–cheers, fellas.”

Just as they’re about to clank their glasses, RiKai runs in and alerts them of an unwanted guest. After a dramatic smoke-filled entrance, it turns out to be Michael B. Jordan helping the gang out with a skit.

While seated next to Cenat, Jordan offers him some acting pointers and asks if this really is the last Mafiathon. Cenat reassures him, “So this time, we gotta go bigger than ever.”

Cenat already streamed 24/7 for 30 days straight during Mafiathon 2, and he’s still trying to figure out how to make this occasion even grander.

His ultimate goal is to reach 1 million subscribers, but he wants to do something dramatic once he achieves that milestone. His crew suggests he buy them expensive sports cars or go skydiving naked, but Jordan proposes something even more dramatic: shaving his head.

Cenat eventually agrees, and the cameras begin to roll again as AMP gets ambushed with gunfire akin to the last scene in Scarface. Eventually, RiKai, who loves fireworks, ends the gunfire by tossing a pile of TNT at their ops.

As the trailer ends, it’s announced that Mafiathon 3 will begin Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and run nonstop for the entire month.

See social media’s reaction to Cenat’s latest viral moment below.

Kai Cenat Enlists Michael B. Jordan's Help To Announce Mafiathon 3

