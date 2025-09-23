Listen Live
Politics

Kamala Harris Says It Would’ve Been “A Risk” To Choose Pete Buttigieg, A Gay Man, As Her Running Mate

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is making the rounds to prompt her upcoming memoir 107 Days a retelling of the hectic process of learning that she was going to be the democratic presidential nominee, including selecting a running mate and taking on Donald Trump. 

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow wanted Harris to explain a part in her memoir that choosing Pete Buttigieg as her 2024 running mate would’ve been “too big of a risk” – a position Maddow believed was “because he was gay,” Mediaite reports.

Related Stories

Harris explained that Buttigieg was her “first choice” for her VP, writing that “he would have been an ideal partner – if I were a straight white man,” but that he was “too big of a risk.” Instead Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Maddow, who is gay, asked the former vice president to “elaborate,” adding: “To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay, it’s hard to hear.”

Harris shook her head.

“No, no, no, that’s not what I said, that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay,” she replied, Mediaite reports.

She added: “My point is, as I write in the book, is that I was clear that in 107 days, in one of the most hotly contested elections for president of the United States against someone like Donald Trump, who knows no floor – to be a black woman running for president of United States and as a vice presidential running mate a gay man, with the stakes being so high, it made me very sad. But I also realized it would be a real risk.”

She added: “You know, I’ve been an advocate and an ally of the LGBT community my entire life. So it wasn’t about any prejudice on my part, but that we had such a short period of time, and the stakes were so high.”

Harris noted that Buttigieg is “a phenomenal, phenomenal public servant.”

“I think America is and would be ready for that, but when I had to make that decision with two weeks to go, you know, and maybe I was being too cautious, you know …. Maybe I was, but that’s the decision I made,” she said.

“And I’m – as with everything else in the book – I’m being very candid about that, with a great deal of sadness about also the fact that it might have been a risk,” she concluded.

Buttigieg told Politico, Friday that he was “surprised” by Harris’s remarks in the book. 

“My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories,” Buttigieg said. “You just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them. Politics is about the results we can get for people and not about these other things.”

See social media’s reaction to Harris’ comments below.

Kamala Harris Says It Would’ve Been “A Risk” To Choose Pete Buttigieg, A Gay Man, As Her Running Mate  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Trump’s crime update: DC 100% safe, minus domestic disputes

News

Chagas Disease Is Spreading In The US—Here’s What’s Behind It

Entertainment

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close