Kamala Harris Graces ‘Vogue’ Cover And Fans Are Upset

After Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and Asian woman to be named Vice-President, there was a lot to celebrate but it seems Vogue’s celebratory homage to the Vice-President elect has supported and fans giving the iconic publication the side eye.

On Sunday (Jan 10), Vogue released the official cover for the February issue, after the preview was leaked the night before, that features Harris gracing the cover and fans were unimpressed after the image revealed a campaign trail dressed image of the VP with pink material haphazardly cast in the background, complete with Harris donning Converse.

After an onslaught of criticism over the abysmal cover, Vogue released a statement, revealing that the cover was actually intentional, adding that the image was intended to be an homage to Harris’s sorority.

“As the nation’s first Madame Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris represents a new dawn in American politics. So naturally, the backdrops for her print and digital Vogue images were going to be wholly original. Shot by Tyler Mitchell, the former reflects Harris at her casual best: Converse sneakers and Donald Deal blazer—styling choices that were her own—and a bright smile. Still, a closer look at the picture reveals a tribute to a formative chapter of Harris’s life: her time as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc’s Alpha chapter at Howard University.”

While the iconic publication claims that the lackadaisical cover was planned, Harris’s team is claiming they were blindsided by the image that is reportedly the print cover before the backlash forced the fashion magazine to switch up things for the digital edition.

Despite their attempt to rectify the situation with a different image for the digital cover, fans continued to call out the publication, specifically Editor In Chief, Anna Wintour, for their continued disrespect when it comes to Black women gracing the cover.

While Vogue has yet to apologize for the image, fans had a field day dragging the pub with everything from alternative images for the cover to ranking their “homage” to that of Elle and others.

Read Kamala Harris’s interview with Vogue here and check out some of what Black Twitter had to say below.

