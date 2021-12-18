Kangol Kid
UTFO Rapper Kangol Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend

VH1’s &apos;Dear Mama&apos; Held at St. Bartholomew’s Church

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Rapper and Hip-Hp pioneer Kangol Kid, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, of UTFO fame has passed away. He was 55 years old.

Early reports say Kangol passed away early Saturday morning (Dec. 18). Kangol had been bravely battling colon cancer, after being diagnosed about a year ago, and recently was paid a visit by LL Cool J in the hospital.

As a member of UTFO (short for Untouchable Force Organization), which included the Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice, the quarter enjoyed early success, most known for their 1984 hit “Roxanne Roxanne,” which inspired a gang of answer records.

Kangol’s UTFO groupmate Educated Rapper passed away in 2017.

Hip-Hop heads who know their history, along with fellow legends including Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Diamond D and more, have been honoring Kangol since news of his death hit the Internets

See more well-deserved salutes in the gallery. Rest In Power Kangol.

This story is developing. 

UTFO Rapper Kangol Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

