Kanye West
Kanye West Calls Himself The “New Moses” In Latest Rant

Posted 23 hours ago

Kanye West Manages To Annoy Twitter & The Swifties With His Latest Rant

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kanye West just won’t leave us alone. The rapper returned for his monthly Twitter rant and spewed absolute nonsense…as usual.

He must have something ready to be released because that’s the only time we ever really here from the bootleg presidential candidate. Monday evening (Sept.14), West hopped on his favorite platform, Twitter, and decided to just spew whatever was on his mind at the time in a rant that went all over the place that is still going on well into Tuesday.

West kicked off his rant in a now-deleted tweet, demanding an apology from Drake and J.Cole. He would later follow that up with a tweet calling for unity.

“I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter. I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels, we don’t own.”

“Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers, and I miss my friends … real talk”

“I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.”

He wasn’t done. He would then go onto call the music industry and the NBA “modern-day slave ships” and declared himself the “new Moses” cause we guess he’s going to be liberating everyone somehow.

But wait, there is more. Yeezy then went on to suggest that everyone should commit fraud and buy land using the money the government gave to them. We wonder if he did the same thing with that PPP loan he was able to get his hands on because he is friends with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.

It’s a whole bunch of nonsense right now on the man’s timeline, with the focus being on his obsession with Taylor Swift and his masters. If you feel the need to see it for yourself, you can head here. Of course, Twitter, especially the Swifties, are largely tired of the Ye’s shenanigans and just wants the man to take his meds and chill on his farm in Wyoming.

You can peep all the reactions in the gallery to West’s foolishness below.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kanye West Calls Himself The “New Moses” In Latest Rant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

