Howard University , Kanye West
Slave Nets?: Kanye West Brought Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming, Reactions Were…Mixed

Posted October 13, 2019

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Apparently, Kanye West wasn’t cancelled enough to miss Howard Homecoming. Students were greeted with a Saturday morning  (Oct. 12) edition of Yeezy’s Sunday Service at Howard University, and the reactions were mixed, to say the least.

One the one hand, you got diehard fans who feel Yeezy can do no wrong and were all in when it came to seeing their hero perform his gospel-inflected tunes.

On the other, you had folks who aren’t feeling MAGA Yeezy’s problematic, ill-informed hot takes on culture, race and politics, which he made sure to share with the impressionable youth in attendance. A guy who proudly says he doesn’t read books and rides with Trump kicking it at HU, which alums proudly call “The Mecca”?

Then you had the folk who are just entertained by a good train wreck, no matter the circumstances. For example, Yeezy blessed the crowd with some sage advice about avoiding slave nets. We kid you not.

Peep some of the better reactions below.

