Slave Nets?: Kanye West Brought Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming, Reactions Were…Mixed

Apparently, Kanye West wasn’t cancelled enough to miss Howard Homecoming. Students were greeted with a Saturday morning (Oct. 12) edition of Yeezy’s Sunday Service at Howard University, and the reactions were mixed, to say the least.

Photos from students who saw Kanye West (with Kim Kardashian) perform on the yard with a gospel choir at #HowardHomecoming this morning. Students received an email at 6 am today announcing his “Sunday Service” pic.twitter.com/LvLPoJ6wXf — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) October 12, 2019

One the one hand, you got diehard fans who feel Yeezy can do no wrong and were all in when it came to seeing their hero perform his gospel-inflected tunes.

On the other, you had folks who aren’t feeling MAGA Yeezy’s problematic, ill-informed hot takes on culture, race and politics, which he made sure to share with the impressionable youth in attendance. A guy who proudly says he doesn’t read books and rides with Trump kicking it at HU, which alums proudly call “The Mecca”?

If @kanyewest is indeed at #HowardU this morning, send him to the third floor of Founder's Library after he's done. I have some books for him.#TheMiseducationOfTheNegro — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) October 12, 2019

Then you had the folk who are just entertained by a good train wreck, no matter the circumstances. For example, Yeezy blessed the crowd with some sage advice about avoiding slave nets. We kid you not.

Kanye said “if they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place” and the guitarists face fucking sends me 😂😂😭😂😂akskksksksskskdj pic.twitter.com/BZOoFjFzXJ — 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@asia__vu) October 12, 2019

Peep some of the better reactions below.

