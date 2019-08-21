CLOSE
The MAtrix
HomePhotos

Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Ann Moss Dialing Back In For ‘The Matrix 4’, Twitter Ready To Take The Red Pill

Posted August 21, 2019

FILM 'THE MATRIX' BY ANDY AND LARRY WACHOWSKI

Source: Ronald Siemoneit / Getty

Why not? With reboots dropping left and right its only right we get another sequel in The Matrix trilogy.  Variety broke the news yesterday (August 20) that a fourth installment is coming to the famed movie franchise and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are returning.

Our favorite black leather-wearing couple, Neo and Trinity are coming back, and Lana Wachowski is returning to write and direct their next adventure. Variety reports that Warner Bros. has been trying for years to plug back into The Matrix, but hold-ups over producing rights slowed things down.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Keanu Reeves as of late has seen his stock rise once again with roles in both John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4 receiving critical praise. Warner Bros. saw this as an opportunity to rev up production for the film again seizing the momentum. Speaking on the forthcoming sequel, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in an announcement:

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing, and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

There are no details as far as the plot, and it’s unclear how the role of Morpheus will be handled in the fourth film. Some are hinting that the character, famously played by Laurence Fishburne could be re-casted for a younger version. If they are smart, they will not go that route at all.

The Twitter world is expectedly excited at the news of Reeves and Moss coming back for the fourth film. You can see all of the reactions to the announcement in the gallery below.

Photo: Ronald Siemoneit / Getty

Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Ann Moss Dialing Back In For ‘The Matrix 4’, Twitter Ready To Take The Red Pill was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close