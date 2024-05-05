Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After immediately responding to Drake’s “Family Matters” on Friday night with “meet the grahams,” Kendrick Lamar strikes again with another diss track.

Saturday night, the Compton rapper kept his foot squarely on Drizzy’s neck with “Not Like Us.”

This go-round, Kendrick expounds on his previous claims and running social media rumors that Drake been involved with young girls. He does that by… straight-up calling him a pedophile.

It all starts with the cover art, which shows an aerial view of Drake’s mansion in Toronto, dubbed The Embassy, with several sex offender markers atop the main house.

He ends the first verse with an entendre about Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, who played alongside Karl Malone, known for impregnating a 13-year-old girl when he was 20.

From there, the true roasting begins in the second verse when he raps, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/

You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any bitch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

K. Dot doubles down on the claims, adding, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

However, the bar catching on quickly completes the second verse, “Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A-Minor.”

He even takes a break from the theme to go after his relationship with mentor Lil Wayne.

“F-cked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’/ Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizin’,” he raps.

Plus, for those who claim Kendrick’s disses weren’t appropriate to play in the club, he ends the track by mocking the OVO crew with an OV-Hoe chant over an authentic West Coast Mustard beat no less.

See how social media is reacting to Kendrick continuously tormenting Drake below.

