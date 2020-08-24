Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka’oir Davis announced they’re expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn’t disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump.

Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free.

We’re obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia’s sexy and stylish maternity photos.

