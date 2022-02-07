kierra sheard
Meet Kierra Sheard’s Husband Who She Says Might Be Tempted To Have Sex With Her Friends [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard

Source: YNOT Images / Tony & Haley Minifield

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard is receiving backlash from Black Twitter after she says she puts her friends in a hotel to prevent her husband from being tempted to have sex with her friends.

Sheard says that her mother gave her the advice to not keep too many people in her house which is why she refers her girls to a hotel.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she said.

“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she said in an interview. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too. I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Her recent comments did not go over well on social media and she started to get backlash.  Social media users started to react to her house rules calling the singer and actress “insecure” within her marriage and friendships.

She has since replied to the comments on her Instagram saying that to some, healthy boundaries seem like insecurity and distrust but is not the case.

“I’m blessed to have a husband and friends who I trust. My family and friends are most welcome in my home and THEY know who they are. I will remain prayerful and strategic in everything that I do, and so should you. Be encouraged to discern well because common sense ain’t so “common” these days,” she said.

Sheard has been married to landscaper, Jordan Kelly since December 12, 2020, where they married in their hometown of Detroit.  

Meet Kierra Sheard’s Husband Who She Says Might Be Tempted To Have Sex With Her Friends [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close