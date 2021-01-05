CLOSE
Kim Kardashian
HomePhotos

Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly

Posted January 5, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENNnes

There is big trouble in the paradise that’s supposed to be the marriage of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to reports, Kim is done with Yeezy and is seeking a divorce, allegedly.

Recently, the New York Post reported that there was trouble in the West household, mostly due to Yeezy preferring to spend his time in Wyoming while Kim is kicking it with their kids in Calabasas. However, today (Jan. 5), the same outlet upped the stakes, saying this Kim was fed up ready to seek a divorce sooner than later.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the NYPost, Kim Kardashian has already lawyered up.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued.

Kardashian has always portrayed a facade of nothing but support for Yeezy, even offering up a statement asking for privacy when he was absolutely acting a fool—which many pinned on his bipolar disorder—when he was running for President. But many were certain Kim was closing in on the end of her rope.

According to the gossip outlet—which for years said Jay-Z and Beyonce were headed for divorce—their source says Kim is focused on becoming a lawyer while another source says West is tired of his extended family’s reality show antics.

But it may not be over just yet. According to TMZ, the couple is participating in marriage counseling.

It goes without saying that Twitter has been on fire since this news broke, and the reactions span the gamut from concern to jokes to outright slander. And all y’all talking about how fire Kanye’s West next album is going to be are cold-blooded.

 

Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close