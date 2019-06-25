Kim Kardashian Launches Shapewear Line In 9 Shades Up To Size 4XL

Kim Kardashian recently launched a shapewear line Kimono that not only features nine shades, it goes up to a size 4XL. According to Kim, who announced the news on Instagram, it’s been a passion of her’s for 15 years.
“Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work,” she wrote. “I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Kim has been teasing the solutionwear in photos on her social media, leaving fans on edge with her “coming soon” captions.
This is the latest release from the KKW mogul that features multiple shades that range into darker skin hues. She recently dropped her body makeup cream that hides blemishes, bruises, psoriasis, varicose veins and more.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder). I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all.
We’re not sure if Kimono will give your surgically enhanced results but a little smoothing never hurt anybody. And we’ll be on standby for backlash that comes with trademarking the name Kimono. Because we know it’s coming.
Kim Kardashian Launches Shapewear Line In 9 Shades Up To Size 4XL was originally published on hellobeautiful.com