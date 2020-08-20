La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

LaLa Anthony is giving us fall fever with her sultry new hair do. The Essence covergirl got her hair done by celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae and broke the Internet again with her beauty. “NEW HAIR…Who dis?,” she captioned the video of her proudly showing off her cherry red tresses.

La La’s new look comes after a night of partying in Atlanta with Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Future. La La was seen in the VIP section with Meg, who was celebrating her single with Cardi B, WAP, reaching the top spot on the Billboard charts.

In her recent interview with Essence, La La opened up about her style, balancing motherhood and loving her Afro Latina culture. Despite always being laced in designer threads or the most fabulous bathing suit, La La insists her style is actually pretty laid back. She revealed, people always think she’s a glamour girl.

“And it’s so funny because I’m really not. I’m always dressed in sweats and a T-shirt,” she said. And despite her love for the highest heel, she is a sneaker girl. She has “the sickest sneaker collection ever. That’s my thing.”

La La may be a self-proclaimed tomboy, but she’s as ladylike and sexy as it gets. Check out more times her hair was the focal point of her photo.

