Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

….Who just so happens to be the same company that one of his sons is endorsed by, Puma.

In his latest attempt to rouse up NBA fans, the Ball father was speaking with CBS Sports, concerning the ailing health of Lonzo and LaMelo.

“Well, mentally, they got a strong mindset. They Balls. So they’re going to come back. They’re going to rehab. They’re going to do their thing,” he told CBS Sports.

Lonzo once had a very promising trajectory in the league after he was chosen with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, but a series of knee injuries have derailed his career, and the 2023-24 campaign marked the second consecutive season he didn’t play at all.

2020 draftee and 2022 All-Star LaMelo suffered a noncontact right ankle injury last February and was ruled out for the rest of the season. In the current season, he has played only 22 games and was shut down just last week.

He blamed Melo’s leg injuries, especially on the Pumas he rocks on the court while promising they’ll both get their legs under them and be ready to perform next season.

“They’ve been trained hard enough? No, no, no. Because you condition your body for running and jumping,” LaVar said. “You’ve got to condition your legs. So that’s why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won’t be getting hurt. A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo will be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That’s why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time.”

Melo’s been a Puma athlete since 2020, and the brand is currently promoting his third signature sneaker with them, so there seems to be no friction between them and the youngest Ball brother.

Social media’s blaming the BBB sneakers instead. See the hilarious reactions below.

LaVar Ball Blames LaMelo’s Injuries On “Raggedy Shoes,” X Has Smoke For Big Baller Brand Instead was originally published on cassiuslife.com