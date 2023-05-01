Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Met Gala will lose a dash of magic this year due to the absence of Law Roach. The Image Architect announced that he would retire and skip the Costume Institute Benefit, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, with an Instagram post that shocked fashion insiders.

In an interview with Bustle, Roach said he will be scrolling Instagram. “I know I’m going to be on Instagram, let me just keep it real. In my head I’m like, “Oh, you’re gonna be on a beach with a cocktail.” But I’m going to be Instagram stalking, calling my friends — “Did you see that?” Making shady comments about my former clients and their new stylist. No, I’m just kidding,” he told the publication.

“I am still a student of fashion and I still love it. I’m a fashion boy. And the Met Gala is one of the biggest nights, and we all look forward to seeing who’s there and what they’re wearing. So I’ll be watching for sure,” he continued.

Roach’s ability to channel and execute references sits at the core of his successful styling career. His skill for conveying visual stories is why he is not a mere stylist but an Image Architect . No one can make more of a moment from pouring a life story into an Aliétte dress to conjuring Joan of Arc. Take a look back at some of our favorite Met Gala looks from Roach below. And don’t forget, the Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 1. Stay tuned to HelloBeautiful for emerging coverage of fashion’s biggest night out.

Law Roach’s Most Memorable Met Gala Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com