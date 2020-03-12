CLOSE
LeBron James, Other Players & Twitter React To NBA Season Suspension Due To Coronavirus

Posted March 12, 2020

NBA Players & Twitter React To The NBA Suspending The 2019-20 Season

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Last night the NBA made the unprecedented decision to suspend its season until further notice. NBA players and fans are still reacting to the news.

Coronavirus is making its presence felt in the United States regardless of how much our so-called “president” and his administration falsely claim there is no need to worry. During the orange menace’s address to the nation from the Oval Office, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the “Wojbomb” that the NBA decided to cancel the season following Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert testing positive for the highly infectious disease.

Gobert’s teammates and the Oklahoma City Thunder were placed under quarantine immediately and tested for coronavirus Wednesday night (Mar.11) following the postponement of their matchup. It was just revealed that Gobert’s teammate, NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for covid-19 as well.

Immediately NBA stars LeBron James, Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and more immediately reacted to the shocking news that season had its wig pushed back indefinitely.

Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker, found out the season was suspended while on Twitch playing Call of Duty.

It’s getting real out here as many expect other leagues like the MLB, NHL to follow the association and suspend their seasons as well. The  NCAA —which already announced fans will not be able to attend March Madness —  will probably do the same as well, and it should if we keeping it a buck.

It looks like Americans will have to hunker down, the coronavirus is gonna be here for a while. You can peep all the reactions to the NBA suspending its 2019-20 season because of its players testing positive for the coronavirus in the gallery below.

