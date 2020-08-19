LeBron James Parody MAGA Hat Calling For The Arrest of Breonna Taylors Killers Gets Mixed Reactions

Since the beginning of the NBA restart, LeBron James has been very vocal about his support for the late Breonna Taylor and her family and his stance on her killers being brought to justice. Last night (Aug.18) before his first-round playoff matchup, he made his loudest statement yet, and it is sparking a lot of reactions.

LeBron James isn’t going to just “shut up and dribble,” and he is going to continue to call for the cops to who murdered Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant. James, along with some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, wore parody MAGA hats, which crossed off “great again” slogan and instead read “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

LeBron with a message for justice ahead of Game 1. (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/4RPD1ghxQI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 18, 2020

Following the game which saw James have a historic night where he became the first player to score 20+ points, dish out 15+ assists, and grab 15+ rebounds in a playoff game in a losing effort, James used his post-game press conference to keep the focus on Breonna Taylor. He also had the controversial hat on during his interview.

“You know this is something we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed and –– by the name of Breonna Taylor. A woman who had a bright future and her life was taken away from her, and there’ve been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That’s what it’s about.”

While wearing a MAGA-like hat that called for justice for Breonna Taylor, LeBron James said there has been "no justice" for her https://t.co/YepCHn1LZf pic.twitter.com/KMhqNfF89q — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2020

James’ decision to wear the hat stirred up a series of mixed emotions. Of course, it has pissed off MAGA fans, while some are cheering Bron making a mockery of the new Klan hood, and others are not feeling the use of the infamous red hat to shed light on Breonna Taylor’s tragic situation.

Well, it did accomplish one goal though, it keeps the conversation going about Taylor’s murder, to keep it a buck, we not really here for parody MAGA hats. You can peep more reactions to LeBron James’ bold decision to wear the hat in the gallery below.

