CLOSE
LeBron James
HomeGallery

LeBron James Parody MAGA Hat Calling For The Arrest of Breonna Taylors Killers Gets Mixed Reactions

Posted 22 hours ago

LeBron James Rocks MAGA Hat Calling For Breonna Taylor's Murderes Arrest

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Since the beginning of the NBA restart, LeBron James has been very vocal about his support for the late Breonna Taylor and her family and his stance on her killers being brought to justice. Last night (Aug.18) before his first-round playoff matchup, he made his loudest statement yet, and it is sparking a lot of reactions.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

LeBron James isn’t going to just “shut up and dribble,” and he is going to continue to call for the cops to who murdered Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant. James, along with some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, wore parody MAGA hats, which crossed off “great again” slogan and instead read “Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Following the game which saw James have a historic night where he became the first player to score 20+ points, dish out 15+ assists, and grab 15+ rebounds in a playoff game in a losing effort, James used his post-game press conference to keep the focus on Breonna Taylor. He also had the controversial hat on during his interview.

“You know this is something we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed and –– by the name of Breonna Taylor.  A woman who had a bright future and her life was taken away from her, and there’ve been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That’s what it’s about.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

James’ decision to wear the hat stirred up a series of mixed emotions. Of course, it has pissed off MAGA fans, while some are cheering Bron making a mockery of the new Klan hood, and others are not feeling the use of the infamous red hat to shed light on Breonna Taylor’s tragic situation.

Well, it did accomplish one goal though, it keeps the conversation going about Taylor’s murder, to keep it a buck, we not really here for parody MAGA hats. You can peep more reactions to LeBron James’ bold decision to wear the hat in the gallery below.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

LeBron James Parody MAGA Hat Calling For The Arrest of Breonna Taylors Killers Gets Mixed Reactions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Definitely was a STRONG statement.

2. Actually nah, but carry on.

3. Some folks were here for the hat.

4. Yes and please.

5. Oh this is how? You mean to tell us it has nothing to do with the president at all?

6. WRONG!

7. LOL

8. Fair point.

9.

10.

Latest
Trump MELTS DOWN On Twitter After Obama Absolutely…

President Obama must have hit one of Trump's nerves with his Democratic National Convention speech. Trump fired off tweets in…
08.20.20
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic VP Nomination On Behalf…

Kamala Harris paid a moving tribute to Black women while accepting her nomination to be Democrats' candidate for vice president…
08.20.20
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and…
08.20.20
Bail Denied For Black Driver In Racially Charged…

William Marcus Wilson claims he shot in self-defense at a truck trying to run him off the road while yelling…
08.20.20
Report: Former Washington Running Back Derrius Guice Accused…

Two women accuse former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape in 2016, while he was a Freshman.
08.20.20
‘Predominantly Black’ Christian School Refuses Students With Dreadlocks

An Ohio private school receives criticism for banning Black hairstyles.
08.20.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague

Let's just throw away 2020...
08.20.20
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Close