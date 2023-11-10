LeBron James Museum Opening In His Hometown of Akron, Ohio

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Now, all that greatness will be packed into a museum dedicated to the future Hall of Famer in his hometown of Akon, Ohio, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

On his behalf, The LeBron James Family Foundation will be opening the LeBron James’ Home Court on Nov.25 and show off every aspect of the billionaire’s accomplishments both on the court and off of it.

“LeBron James’ Home Court is a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy, and beyond,” the event’s website says.

The exhibit will be inside James Community Center, House Three Thirty, with all proceeds being reinvested into the community.

Starting at the very beginning, museum-goers will get to look at the apartment James’ grew up in, go through his days as a St. Vincent-St. Mary’s phenom on the cusp of taking over the NBA –including the original backboard he played on– up to the 2003 draft and his title runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Big 3 days with the Miami Heat, and now as a Los Angeles Laker.

And don’t worry, sneakerheads, there will be some game-worn kicks on display as well as the iconic white draft night suit.

In a statement, James spoke about the importance of representing Ohio and how happy he is to have a place to put the memorabilia he’s been hoarding for years.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me. I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out. I’m so proud that place is House Three Thirty, a space my Foundation created to serve my I Promise families and the entire community.”

In honor of his jersey number, the tickets –which you can buy here— will run you $23.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the King’s toys being put on display below.

LeBron James Museum Opening In His Hometown of Akron, Ohio was originally published on cassiuslife.com