Barack Obama , Snoop Dogg
List Of Celebrities That Are Left-Handed

Posted August 13, 2020

President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters

Source: White House / Flickr

We caught you left-handed! It’s National Left-Handers Day! This is the day we can all brag, I mean, cmon left-handers have their own day.

Suprinsgly the Left-handed party will not be too packed as only 10% of the world are lefties. Some of your favorite celebs are left-handed Celebrities like Barack Obama, Justin Beiber, Snoop Dogg & many more are apart of the left-handers club.

This list will reveal some of your favorite celebrities that you may not have known they’re are lefties!

1. Snoop Dogg

2. Barack Obama

3. Tua Tagovailoa

View this post on Instagram

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽

A post shared by TAGOVAILOA🇦🇸🇼🇸 (@tuamaann_) on

Tua is the only left-handed QB in the NFL

4. Justin Beiber

Yes, Beibs is left-handed 

5. Eminem

6. 50 Cent

7. Michael Vick

View this post on Instagram

Lace em up.. #TheCheatCode #birdgang

A post shared by Michael Vick (@mikevick) on

8. Ne-Yo

View this post on Instagram

GOD bless sunshine. 🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on

9. Spike Lee

10. Oprah Winfrey

