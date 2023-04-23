Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan Garcia did a lot of talking leading up to his fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but it was a devastating liver shot from Davis that put a punctuation on the night.

It was a delayed reaction from Garcia after the shot that saw him take a knee that he never got up from. Referee Thomas Taylor delivered the 10-count at the 1 minute, 44 seconds of Round 7, leaving the 20,842 at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena stunned.

With that single punch, Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) sent a shockwave throughout the boxing world that he is the face of the sport.

“I thought he was going to get up,” said Davis after his win. ‘But I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘Get up,’ and then he just shook his head, ‘No.”

Ryan Garcia Made No Excuses

“I couldn’t breathe,” Garcia admitted. “I was going to get back up, but I just couldn’t get up. … He just caught me with a good shot. I don’t want to make no excuses in here. … I just couldn’t recover. … He caught me with a good body shot, snuck under me, and caught me good.”

Davis also caught Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) with a shot in the second round that sent him to the mat for only the second time in his career.

Immediately following the liver shot, “body shot” began trending on Twitter, with many reacting to the stunning moment.

LOL.

Salute to Gervonta Davis on the convincing win. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty

Light Work: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Catches Ryan Garcia With Devastating Body Shot For Easy Win was originally published on cassiuslife.com