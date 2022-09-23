Lil Wayne & Nelly Trying To Figure Out Instagram Live Is Pure Internet Gold

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We can now add watching Lil Wayne and Nelly stoned out of their minds while trying to figure out how to use Instagram Live to the list of things we didn’t know we needed to see.

Twitter has been in stitches after a video of living Hip-Hop legends Lil Wayne and Nelly trying to figure out the intricacies of Instagram Live hit timelines.

In the now viral clip, both rappers are stoned, but Lil Wayne seems the most perplexed as to what exactly is going on. “I see stuff coming at the bottom that’s people saying stuff to me?” Tunechi asks, referring to the comments that quickly flash during Instagram Live sessions.

Nelly, who interestingly is no stranger to using Instagram Live because he participated in a Verzuz on Instagram, seems just as confused while trying to explain how IG Live works to the Young Money general. Confirming that both individuals are indeed high, Tunechi harmless asks if he can smoke during the session, and Nelly says yeah, adding that he already has joint lit.

The hilarious part of the entire clip has to be Weezy wondering why Nelly was bling, blinging. The “Hot In Here,” crafter jokes that whatever Lil Wayne is smoking is why he sees the sparkles before confirming it’s a filter.

Nelly also made himself look like someone’s grandpa trying to figure out how to work their new smartphone.

Twitter Loved The Lil Wayne & Nelly Instagram Live Moment

Twitter enjoyed the hilarious moment between the musicians. “The fact that Nelly & Lil Wayne dont know how to use IG live is hilarious,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nelly and Lil Wayne are live & rolling blunts on IG right now. This is like a 2000s fever dream,” another Twitter user tweeted.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

