#LovecraftCountry: The Finale For ‘Lovecraft Country’ Has Twitter Wanting More

Posted October 19, 2020

Lovecraft Country assets

Source: HBO / HBO

Has it really been 10 episodes of Lovecraft Country already? With the news focused on the election and the tensions of the world being what they are, it certainly seems like we’ve breezed through the inaugural season of Misha Green’s hit drama and fans are left wanting more.

Keeping it spoiler free as possible, we’ve reached the end of one portion of the journey that began with Atticus “Tic” Freeman, his father, Montrose Freeman, Tic’s Uncle George, and his aunt, Hippolyta, and last but certainly not least, Letitia “Leti” Lewis.

The Book of Names has been obtained, time has been traveled, demons have been bested, and we’ve lost some loved ones along the 10-episode journey, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of stories left to be told. As we learn, Tic and Leti’s unborn child goes on to become a writer crafting some of the lore his father loved as a young man.

But even with this being the end, Hippolyta’s powers might make it possible to see a revival or a reversal of some of the major events of the show. While we don’t know if HBO will give <em>Lovecraft Country</em> a second season, our hopes are that we’ll get to see more of Hippolyta’s adventures, Diana’s fierceness, and Leti’s heroics in a world full of magic that is, for once, truly Black.

For now, we can always go back and relive the ups and downs of the gang, perhaps picking up on some symbolism that we missed in our prior viewings.

Check out the reactions to Lovecraft Country‘s finale from Twitter below.

Photo: HBO/Eli Joshua Ade

