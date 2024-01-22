Lovers And Friends: 10 Special Guests Usher Should Bring Out At His Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In just under three weeks, the world will witness veteran R&B king Usher embark on what is expected to be the biggest performance of his career: the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show!

A multiple winner of AMA Awards, ASCAPs, BET Awards, BBMAs, Soul Train Awards, Teen Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, BMIs, VMAs, GRAMMYs — hell, he’s even got a few Kids’ Choice Awards! — you name it, Usher either has one or a few in his trophy case.

Add on his handful of chart-topping albums, one that happens to be Diamond-certified, in addition to number one Billboard hits — he’s literally the top Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s — and it’s easy to see why many are anticipating this show specifically to solidify Usher’s place as a true heir to the late King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.





With all that said, Ursh definitely has the musical material to make it all happen. However, why not get a little help along the way? One of the most anticipated aspects of the Super Bowl Halftime Show is when the lead performer is joined by surprise guests to help liven up energy on the stage even further. From Beyoncé reuniting Destiny’s Child during her epic 2013 performance to Dr. Dre bringing out 50 Cent in 2022 to join him, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar onstage, let’s just say the possibilities are endless when it comes to pulling off a surprise of that caliber. For an artist like Usher with multiple hit collaborations over the past few decades, it’s almost a given that he won’t be rocking on that stage alone. Might we suggest a few guest appearances?

We took a good look at the My Way crooner’s discography and determined the best options he should go with if he chooses to enlist the assistance of a special guest or two — or five! Who’s counting?

Keep scrolling to see the Usher collaborators who we think he should bring out during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. If you agree, let us hear you say, “YEAH! YEAH! YEAH!”

