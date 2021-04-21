Ma'Khia Bryant
#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

Posted April 21, 2021

makhia bryant

Source: Paula Bryant / facebook

Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time it’s a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio teen named Ma’Khia Bryant.

Officers received a call about an altercation and someone having a knife.  Officers responded to the call and saw a young lady, said to be Bryant, that they believed to be holding a knife actively engaging the other females.  Family members have said that Bryant was defending herself.  Regardless a young girl lost her life.

Many already have strong feels about this tragedy and took to social media to express themselves including celebrities and notable figures.

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close