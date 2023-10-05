Marshawn Lynch Talks Awkward Russell Wilson Relationship & Laughing In Pete Carroll’s Face After Super Bowl-Losing Play

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The retired NFL running back was on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. During the nearly two-hour conversation, he broke down his relationship with Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Unsurprisingly, they didn’t get along the best, and Lynch says there was nothing between them outside of being teammates.

“I wouldn’t be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn’t f-ck with them,” Lynch admits. “… I didn’t f-ck with Pete [Carroll], and then, I mean, Russ was just a quarterback for me.”

Lynch wants to clarify that he doesn’t have anything bad to say about Wilson, but they were never close, and he hilariously gives Sharpe a blank stare when asked if they ever hung out at a club together.

“I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate. … Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I’m a hater. … I’ll take Russell, and I’ll put him right there at quarterback, and I’ll rock with him because I have done that,” Lynch said. “But as far as anything else… No, there’s no, you can’t pick up the phone and call ol’ boy or nothing.”

The 37-year-old says he tried to get closer to Wilson, describing a time when the quarterback was supposed to have a big game against the Tennessee Titans but failed to perform well. Afterward, Lynch tried to be a good teammate and provide himself as a sounding board. He didn’t have Wilson’s phone number, so he contacted a Seahawks employee to get his contact information. Instead of Wilson giving up his number, he called Lynch from a blocked number.

“His response to me was kinda like, ‘The f–k?’ So, I told him again like, ‘Nah, bro, I’m here for you, we gonna rock.’ His response was the same,” Lynch said.

Lynch says that it didn’t help that Coach Carroll put Wilson “on a pedestal” and told his team if they had any issues about Wilson, to go through him first.

In true Beast Mode fashion, he also remembers laughing in Carroll’s face after Wilson threw a pick-six at the goal line and sealed the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX victory.

