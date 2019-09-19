CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Bidding #HotGirlSummer Adieu Via Thirst Trap

Posted 16 hours ago

ESSENCE Festival Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige is attempting to break the Internet like similar to Toni Braxton, proving to these youngins that age is simply just a number. The Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B stunted on all of us via an Instagram thirst trap that ushered in #BadBitchFall as #HotGirlSummer fades into the sunset.

Of course, Blige, who will turn 49 in January, isn’t taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s robust movement but instead creating a lane of her own. In the photo, the sentiment is certainly on display as Blige is rocking a leopard print, skintight one-piece showing off the entire length of her toned thighs.

Adding to the look, the Queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect. For what it’s worth, this is one of the best photos she’s ever taken and Blige has plenty on stash. Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Wendy Willams, Nas, Lala, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: WENN

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Bidding #HotGirlSummer Adieu Via Thirst Trap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close