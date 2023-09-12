Magic 95.9
Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie and More at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Published on September 12, 2023

New York Fashion Week continues with Spring 2024 collections from some of the biggest designers out there including LaQuan Smith! So what’s in store for spring 2024 fashion? According to LaQuan’s collection metallic (thank you Beyonce), mini skirts, cargo pants, and dramatic shoulders will all be back.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities were front row at the show checking out what is being called one of the sexiest collections ever from LaQuan including Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie, Fabulous, and Laverene Cox to name a few.  Check out pictures and video from the show below.

The post Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Saweetie and More at The LaQuan Smith h NYFW Show appeared first on Black America Web.

1. The Man of the Night LaQuan Smith

The Man of the Night LaQuan Smith Source:Getty

LaQuan Smith on the runway at his New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

2. Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, Quinta Brunson, and Yvonne Orji at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

3. Babyface at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Babyface at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Babyface at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

4. Sai De Silva at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Sai De Silva at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

New York Housewife, Sai De Silva at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

5. Fabulous at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Fabulous at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Fabulous at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

6. Vivica A. Fox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Vivica A. Fox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Vivica A. Fox at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

7. Bresha Webb at The Lequan Smith NYFW Show

Bresha Webb at The Lequan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Bresha Webb at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

8. Karrueche Tran at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Karrueche Tran at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Karrueche Tran at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

9. Saweetie at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Saweetie at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Saweetie at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

10. Tina Leung at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Tina Leung at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Tina Leung at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

11. Summer Walker at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Summer Walker at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Summer Walker at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

12. Laverne Cox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

Laverne Cox at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

Laverne Cox at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

13. June Ambrose at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show

June Ambrose at The LaQuan Smith NYFW Show Source:Getty

June Ambrose at the LaQuan Smith Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show 

