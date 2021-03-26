CLOSE
Mary J Blige
HomePhotos

Hair Envy: 5 Times Mary J. Blige Gave Us Blonde Baddie

Posted March 26, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Vulture Festival: In the Nest 2020 - Day 1

Source: Getty Images / Getty

We love the red hair Mary J. Blige wore to embody her character Monet, but blonde Mary is our favorite. Mary J. Blige has been serving us trendsetting looks since the 90s. Just think about it. Remember when she wore the blonde swoop bang black lipstick and scarf with the black sunglasses?! Iconic.

Mary has worn her hair in every style. From blonde bobs to flipped short cuts and feathered locks that frame her face, Mary is a hair chameleon. All of which makes sense since the chart-topping singer has a secret skill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“People would be surprised that I can do hair,” she told W Magazine. “I can definitely take care of my own hair if I needed to. When I was younger, I did my own hair. I did my own weaves, I did my own perms, I did my own color. And then I would do some of my friends’ hair.”

While Mary can take care of her hair, she works with top celebrity stylists to create looks we love. In an 2017 interview ahead of the MET Gala, hairstylist Kim Kimble revealed, Mary is “usually very conservative and very simple with her hairstyling.”

Get into some of her most recent hair slay moments.

Hair Envy: 5 Times Mary J. Blige Gave Us Blonde Baddie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Blonde Braids

Mary is giving us beach body and braids with these booty length blonde braids. Her sun-kissed skin is glistening.

2. Blonde Boss

Mary’s lush body waves are enhanced by her vibrant platinum blonde hair color. This is an ad for her collaboration with Gold Bond but we can’t stop staring at her hair.

3. Tiffany Blue…And Blonde

Mary is serving rich auntie swag with her blonde bun and Tiffany & Co. collaboration.

4. Blonde Box Braids

Mary’s blonde box braids look great peeking from the bottom of her Gucci hat. 

5. It’s The Bayang For Us

Switching it up from the holidays, Mary wore a blonde bayang and hoop earrings while giving us face.

Latest
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Close