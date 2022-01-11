Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What a momentous occasion it is to celebrate another year of the multi-talented artist, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige with an ode to her fabulous boots and classic bops over the years. This iconic R&B songstress has consistently given us bop after bop since her career’s conception in 1991. She has since released 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales. Mary J. Blige is one of music’s most reputable talents leaving her heart on every record she touches. Beyond her musical contributions, the Bronx-bred talent has delivered in some of our favorite show’s like Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Power Book II: Ghost as the beloved and fierce character Aunty Monet. No matter the role or record, Mary J. Blige is sure to set it out with a powerful boot moment. We’re actually still waiting on her personal thigh high boots collection to hit the market.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out a gallery of our favorite boot looks and boppin’ hooks from the icon as we celebrate 50 years of life:

A Gallery of Boots And Bops: Celebrating 51 Years of Mary J. Blige was originally published on globalgrind.com