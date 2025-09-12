Maryland Ranks As The Nation’s Second-Happiest State, Study Finds

Maryland has been named the second-happiest state in the country, thanks in large part to its strong economy, low unemployment, and high household incomes, according to a new study by WalletHub.

Hawaii claimed the top spot, while Nebraska ranked third.

What makes a state “happy”?

WalletHub measured happiness by analyzing environmental factors tied to overall well-being. The study highlighted four key areas—economic, emotional, physical, and social health—as essential to a fulfilling life.

“The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Why Maryland ranks so high

Maryland posted one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation at 3.2%, the study found. It also leads the country in the percentage of households earning more than $75,000 annually.

Residents report relatively low levels of work-related stress, with Maryland ranking fourth-best in the country for social media posts about workplace anxiety. That suggests stable jobs and better working conditions compared to most states.

In surveys about life satisfaction, Marylanders reported enjoying their work and staying motivated to reach personal goals at the third-highest rate nationwide. The study also found Maryland has the third-lowest share of residents who endured traumatic events during childhood.

A happy city, too

The findings echo WalletHub’s March report that ranked Columbia, Maryland, as the 16th happiest city in America. Columbia also placed seventh in emotional well-being among 29 indicators measured.

1. Hawaii 2. Maryland 3. Nebraska 4. New Jersey 5. Connecticut 6. Utah 7. California 8. New Hampshire 9. Massachusetts 10. Idaho 11. Minnesota 12. Delaware 13. South Dakota 14. Florida 15. Virginia 16. New York 17. Iowa 18. Pennsylvania