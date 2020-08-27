CLOSE
Donald Trump , Max Kellerman
Max Kellerman Invited To Cookout Forever After Accurately Flaming Trump Stans Love For “Alternative Facts”

Posted August 27, 2020

Twitter Praises ESPN's Max Kellerman For Calling Trump's Base Stupid

Source: Wil R/Star Max / Getty

Max Kellerman spoke nothing about the facts today on ESPN’s First Take and earned praised from Black Twitter while at the same had MAGA land throwing fits.’

Following the epic night in sports that saw the Milwaukee Bucks players decide to boycott their game five playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic down in the bubble in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, you know the First Take crew would tackle the subject. While Stephen A. Smith did throw his support for the players and their decision, Max Kellerman took things a step further, which earned him praise and hate at the same damn time.

Speaking on the Black athletes deciding to not play any professional sports Kellerman accurately stated:

“Black life has always been cheap in this country, and it’s time it starts getting more expensive.”

Oh, and he wasn’t done either. Speaking on how SEC football not being played more than likely wouldn’t change Trump’s base minds when it comes to voting, Kellerman disagreed with that notion. He explained because the so-called president would just shift blame, and plus, they “seem to be susceptible to very low-quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts.”

His statement read in full:

“You made the argument a couple weeks ago, you thought if SEC football wasn’t played that could swing the general election because people in Trump’s base would be very upset that they didn’t have football. Which is practically a religion down there, I disagreed because he would simply shift blame because the pandemic is raging. They seem to be susceptible to very low-quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts. Because, as Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s advisor, said, they have alternative facts. If they stay in their propaganda silos — like the Fox News propaganda silo — it wouldn’t matter what happened because they’d say the handling of the pandemic has been great. The handling of the pandemic has been the worst in the industrialized democratic world, by far. By far, in the United States, at a federal level, it’s been a disaster. And as a result, we’re dealing with this pandemic. And yet I didn’t think that would affect voters because the blame would be shifted.”

Where is the damn lie?

Of course, those who live in the upside-down, AKA, MAGA land didn’t take to kindly to Kellerman telling it like it is and is BIG MAD that the ESPN personality basically told the truth about them.

Well, like they say, the truth hurts. Max’s invite to the cookout as far as we’re concerned is a lifetime one. As a matter of fact, we will gladly take Max Kellerman over Terry “Tap Dancing” Crews any day. You can peep more reactions to Max Kellerman speaking the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth below.

Photo: Wil R/Star Max / Getty

Max Kellerman Invited To Cookout Forever After Accurately Flaming Trump Stans Love For “Alternative Facts”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

