Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol Hill In Her Mustard Impeachment Blazer

We all knew that when Congresswoman Maxine Waters was going to take the stage last night on Capitol Hill, it was going to be epic. Why wouldn’t it?

Since y’all’s President was elected and has shown no regard for American democracy, the 82-year-old iconic California Representative has vowed to kick his a** out of the White House with his minions right behind him. And while everyone else in her party walked on eggshells, barely whispering the word “impeachment” behind closed doors, Waters didn’t have time for those games.

She would scream it loud AF at the top of her lungs for anyone to hear.

Since the inauguration, she been told you that Donald was a crook, a liar, a stealer of elections and a white supremacist. She also stressed that his shady past and current dealings were a direct result of being in the pockets of Russia’s President Putin. She even warned you that he had his eyes on stealing the 2020 election too.

Yet, too many other Democrats, including Miss Nancy, dragged their feet on the issue, saying it wasn’t the right time or they didn’t have enough evidence or that impeachment would only fire up the GOP’s base come next November. But in October when that whistleblower reported the”drug deal” Trump forced on the President of Ukraine—either look into Former Vice President Joe Biden or lose your country’s military aid—everything that Waters had been telling America finally came to light.

For the first time, all that impeachment talk that once felt like a liberal wet dream had finally become our reality—a reality that started with Ms. Waters.

And so on Wednesday, when our beloved Auntie stood on Capitol Hill before her peers and this nation, hours before Congress would vote on two articles of impeachment, she did what she does best.

She read Donald J. Trump for filth…and did it utter style.

Rocking a pair of black blazers, a black silk blouse and one of the fiercest mustard tweed blazers (Chanel? Chicos? Gabrielle Union’s Collection?), Waters did spoke truth to power by kicking it off with the late great Maya Angelou.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, the rules of debate won’t allow me to cite all of the reasons why this president should be impeached. There are many. To quote the late Maya Angelou, when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

“This day was not inevitable but it was predictable because this president has shown himself time and time again to believe that he is above the law,” Waters continued.

“He has no respect for our Constitution or our democracy.

Here is all of Rep. Maxine Waters' speech and it is splendid. The only thing missing is at the end, the chamber breaks into some well-deserved applause. pic.twitter.com/fpEtZ3WmfI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 18, 2019

Not one lie detected.

Auntie came, served and conquered in her suit and we have never been more proud of our hero.

