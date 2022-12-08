Meek Mill, La La Anthony & Cordae Join REFORM Alliance To Host Special Holiday Event For System-Impacted Families

Last night (December 7), REFORM Alliance co-founders Clara Wu Tsai and Meek Mill, and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks were joined by producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony and hip hop artist Cordae at Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup to host a VIP experience for children whose mothers have been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system.

Upon arrival, the system-impacted families were welcomed with a private tour of the arena, which featured some of Barclays Center’s top spots including where kids could spot their favorite players arriving and Crown Club, the arena’s premium courtside club, where the families were treated to items from the whimsical candy room. The tour ended at Brooklyn Fanatics, the Nets and New York Liberty team store.

Inside, families were able to experience a shopping spree with surprise visits by Cordae and La La Anthony before heading down near the court to watch the team’s pregame warm up. Later, guests made their way up to the suite, which was decked out with more Fanatics merchandise gifts and enjoyed a private dinner. Meek Mill, Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Rooks, and New York Liberty players DiDi Richards and Michaela Onyenwere joined the families shortly before the game tipped off and gave brief remarks.

Many of the invited guests were also leaders from local nonprofits who work with justice-impacted women and children, including Children of Promise, Women’s Community Justice Association, and Pure Legacee. You can find background stories on our system-impacted guests below.

This event marks the annual return of REFORM Alliance’s Season of Giving holiday event series which continues with its Philadelphia iteration next week. Launched in 2019, REFORM Alliance holiday events provide an exclusive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience to families negatively impacted by the criminal justice system. REFORM’s holiday activations have been supported by the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New England Patriots.

Check out some photos from the event below!

Meek Mill, La La Anthony & Cordae Join REFORM Alliance To Host Special Holiday Event For System-Impacted Families was originally published on globalgrind.com