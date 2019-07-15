Despite the shenanigans of Donald Trump, relations between Britain and the United States are still solid. We know this because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked it with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the European premiere of The Lion King in London yesterday (July 14).

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were photographed chatting it up with the Carters. Bey, a longtime fan of Markle, and the Duchess are even seen giving each other a hug. Proper protocol is to not touch a Royal, unless they engage first, which is likely what happened (Prince Harry is also seen hugging Bey while Jigga looks on).

All we need now is Markle in a proper Beyoncé video to make the cipher complete.

Check out photos of high key international diplomacy below. You just know this is going to show in a Jay-Z verse somewhere down the line.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Kicked It With Beyoncé & Jay-Z At The Lion King Premiere was originally published on hiphopwired.com