Theis here, and the glam looks are breathtaking! Karl Lagerfeld’s spirit permeates through the event, with all the lavish accouterments elevating each ensemble. From Lagerfeld’s signature gold chains to fabulous sunglasses, the glam at this year’s Met Gala is dominant.

Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy is all about classic couture mixed with a bit of jazz. The fashion designer always spiced his monotone garbs up with fierce gloves, chic sunglasses, and a gold chain or two accompanying his blouses.

Tonight, the Met Gala attendees honor Lagerfeld’s legacy with their styles. And they are not holding back with their elaborate dresses and eye-catching accessories. To get a full dose of chic drama, see which celebrities brought the glitz and glam to this year’s Met Gala below.

