Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

The legendary Michael Jordan has been giving a timeline of his career in his latest series ‘The Last Dance‘. Within the past few episodes you see his commitment to the court and how he gave 110% every game. One thing that might be foreshadowed by MJ’s basketball career is his children.

We want to highlight his daughter Jasmine Jordan and she is all grown up! The 27-year old has grown up fast and is beautiful! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Jasmine Jordan

