Minneapolis Authorities Identify Annunciation Catholic Church Shooter, X Debates Findings

Published on August 28, 2025

Authorities in Minneapolis have identified the shooter in the Annunciation Catholic Church tragedy that left two children dead and 17 others injured. The heinous act was carried out as students were praying inside a room at Annunciation Catholic Church, with Robin Westman opening fire through a window in the planned attack.

 

According to local outlet KNSI, Minneapolis police revealed that Robin Westman, 23, acted alone in carrying out the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting on Wednesday  (August 27).

Details about Westman’s plans to attack the church were laid out in a manifesto video, according to the outlet, which included Westman speaking in Russian, sharing anti-Semitic beliefs, and a message about harming President Donald Trump. Westman was reportedly transgender and was born Robert Westman, but their name was changed before they became an adult.

According to a report from local outlet KARE, it was revealed that Westman’s mother was a former church employee, and Westman was also believed to be a former student. The outlet obtained a copy of the video manifesto and translated portions of it where self-harm, praising other school shooters, and some critique of the church and Christian faith were found.

The video also displayed that Westman planned the shooting for weeks, looking for guards and mapping the facility, and stated that they visited the church grounds during the week of planning ahead of the school year.

Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara suggested in a press conference that Westman barricaded the doors with wood to prevent escape, and that Westman purchased three firearms under legal means, which were used in the church shooting.

Robin Westman’s motive is still largely unknown.

On X, formerly Twitter, much has been made about Westman being transgender, with others rightly focusing on the shooting act, gun control, and the proper response to the tragedy.

