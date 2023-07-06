Missy Elliott Celebrated Her 52nd Birthday With A Star-Studded Bash During Essence Fest

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After delivering a riveting performance during Essence Fest , Missy Elliott continued the party with a 52nd birthday soiree sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple. The celebrity-packed event included long-time colleagues and friends of Elliott’s, such as Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, and Mona Scott-Young, to name a few.

The party decorations matched the Grammy award-winning artist’s eclectic, futuristic musical style. A state of art LED-lit tunnel played all of Elliott’s electrifying and exceptional music videos. The party also included Missy-Elliott-inspired crafted cocktails (by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years). Gourmet hors d’oeuvres, Elliott’s favorite color (purple), and ginormous images from the multihyphenate’s recent

Essence Magazine Cover shoot

filled the venue.

Elliott is responsible for creating a distinctive music style that shifted the culture. The mogul has collaborated with big names like Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Beyonce. The “Beep Me 911” singer was recently inducted as the first female rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is, without a doubt, Elliott’s season to receive her flowers. Jump in below to see the vibrant pictures from the icon’s epic bash!

