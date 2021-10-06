Miu Miu
Our Favorite Looks From The Miu Miu S/S ’22 Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week

Beauties, the GWORLS were out last night (October 5) at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Many of our faves showed up to the iconic show wearing classic looks designed by the brand and turned heads as they stepped onto the scene. From Halle Bailey’s stunning crystallized crop top and skirt to Marsai Martin’s adorable black and white tuxedo-inspired ensemble, here are some of our favorite looks from the big fashion event!

 

1. Halle Bailey

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source:Getty

Halle Bailey looked gorgeous at the Miu Miu fashion in this crystallized two-piece ensemble from the brand. She wore matching sparkling earrings and sparkling peep-toe sandals to set her look off and was all smiles as she posed for the cameras ahead of the big night.

2. Venus Williams

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source:Getty

Venus Williams looked beautiful and dainty wearing a Miu Miu designed ensemble to the brand’s Paris fashion show. The look featured a light, tan long-sleeved top, and a high-waisted, white puffy skirt. She paired the look with black sandals and a furry white bag.

3. Marsai Martin

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked all grown up in this super cute black and white tuxedo-inspired look for the Miu Miu fashion show. She paired her white collared shirt and bowtie with high-waisted leather shorts and draped a black suit jacket over her shoulders for an even more sophisticated look. She paired the look with black and white shoes and posed for the camera ahead of the show.

Our Favorite Looks From The Miu Miu S/S ’22 Fashion Show During Paris Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

