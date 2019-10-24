Monica Denise Brown is as much of a favorite now, as she was in the 1990’s. She has provided us with countless hits and a vocal range that is off the charts. In addition to her musical talents, she has blessed us with some of the classiest clapbacks and so many notable fashion moments.
What makes Monica the most relatable is that she isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whenever conflict has come to the surface, whether with her husband or old musical colleagues, she’s kept it all the way honest and all the way real. This is one of the many reasons she is so loved by everyone.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
When it comes to fashion, Monica is untouchable. For one, her face is beautiful enough to pull off her ever-evolving hairstyles. There isn’t a length, color, or texture she hasn’t slayed. In terms of fashion, Monica shuts it down. Big hats, thigh-high boots, oversized furs, bold prints, matching sets; you name it, she’s served it to us on a plater. I live for those moments on Instagram where Monica is snatches our wigs and kindly throws them on the floor. She serves!
In honor of her 38th birthday, we’re exploring the 10 times Monica shut the fashion game down.
Happy Birthday, Monica! Here Are 10 Times Shut The Fashion Game Down was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MONICA AT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS VS ATLANTA HAWKS GAME, 2017Source:Getty
Monica attended The Dallas Mavericks Vs Atlanta Hawks Game with a gorgeous, blonde pixie cut.
2. MONICA AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Monica earned a spot on a bunch of best dressed lists during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. She looked fantastic in this floor-length patterned dress, accessorized with a red beret.
3. MONICA AT THE 42ND ANNUAL MCDONALD’S ALL AMERICAN GAMES EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Monica kept is casual at the 42nd annual McDonald’s All American Games event an oversized trench coat and a matching hat.
4. MONICA AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Monica showed some leg at the Savage x Fenty show for New York Fashion Week. She rocked a pair of leather shorts, a sheer blouse and an oversized, satin blazer.
5. MONICA AT THE CLIVE DAVIS AND RECORDING ACADEMY PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2018Source:Getty
This white fur is so regal!
6. MONICA AT A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN FOR ABRAMSSource:Getty
Her accessories are popping in this ootd!
7. MONICA AT VH1’S HIP HOP HONORS: THE 90S GAME CHANGERSSource:Getty
We love her short blonde hair, bold blue eyes, and plaid outfit.
8. MONICA AT CONTEMPORARY ESSENTIALS CHRISTMAS PARTY SHE HOSTED, 2016Source:Getty
This all black leather look with black thigh high boots is chic and sexy.
9. MONICA AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Monica looks gorgeous in this pink gown.
10. MONICA AT LADIES LOVE R&B HOSTED BY JAGGED EDGESource:Getty
We love this golden glow Monica has going on.