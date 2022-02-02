HomePhotos

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Moonfall’ World Premiere

Red (or in this case, black) carpet fashion is back in full swing for 2022 as some of our favorite celebrities stepped out earlier this week for the world premiere of Moonfall. Among those who turned heads was the film’s star Halle Berry along with the beautiful Kelly Rowland and many others who not only showed up for the exclusive Hollywood premiere but showed out in their best looks.

Moonfall will tell the story of two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist who attempt to discover the secrets of the moon and work to prevent a catastrophic event for Earth. Hitting theaters on February 4th, the film stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson and is said to be one of the most expensive independently produced films of all time.

While we await the film’s highly anticipated release, let’s look at some of our favorite looks from Monday’s big black-carper premiere event!

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Moonfall’ World Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland looked absolutely stunning at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Moonfall” in this gorgeous, cut-out black polka-dotted Kalamanovich gown and a round gold clutch. 

2. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

As the star of “Moonfall,” Halle Berry also turned heads on Monday night in this black cut-out Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini mini dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves. She wore her hair in a messy updo as wispy bangs framed her face. 

3. Taja V. Simpson

Taja V. Simpson Source:Getty

Taja V. Simpson looked royal in this purple, curve-hugging gown that featured a cold shoulder, sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with black pumps. 

4. Eme Ikwuakor

Eme Ikwuakor Source:Getty

Eme Ikwuakor looked dapper in this all-black tux as he showed off his regal style on the black carpet of the big event. 

Close