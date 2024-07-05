Listen Live
Most Iconic “Rap Beef” Music Videos Of All Time

Published on July 5, 2024

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Not Like Us / Kendrick Lamar


This playlist of the top rap beef music videos highlights some of the most intense and influential rivalries in hip-hop history. Rap beefs push the genre forward by showcasing lyrical  ablility and creativity. These Beefs have sparked conversations about authenticity and industry dynamics. Each video on this list represents a key moment where artists confronted their adversaries, leaving a lasting impact on hip-hop culture.

Included are iconic tracks like 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” Nas’s “Ether,” and Jay-Z’s “Takeover,” and even new comer Kendrick Lamars “Not Like Us”. These tracks are legendary for their raw intensity and lyrical sharpness against their opponents in battle rap sparing. These videos not only reflect the personal conflicts between artists but also exemplify the competitive spirit that drives innovation and engagement in rap music as a whole.

Most Iconic “Rap Beef” Music Videos Of All Time  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 2Pac – “Hit ‘Em Up” (diss towards The Notorious B.I.G. and Bad Boy Records)

2. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Who Shot Ya” (interpreted as a diss towards 2Pac)

3. Nas – “Ether” (diss towards Jay-Z)

4. Jay-Z – “Takeover” (diss towards Nas and Mobb Deep)

5. Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg – “Dre Day” (diss towards Eazy-E and others)

6. Ice Cube – “No Vaseline” (diss towards N.W.A and Jerry Heller)

7. Eminem – “Killshot” (diss towards Machine Gun Kelly)

8. Machine Gun Kelly – “Rap Devil” (diss towards Eminem)

9. 50 Cent – “Back Down” (diss towards Ja Rule and Murder Inc.)

10. Ja Rule – “Loose Change” (diss towards 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and others)

11. Pusha T – “The Story of Adidon” (diss towards Drake)

12. Drake – “Duppy Freestyle” (diss towards Pusha T and Kanye West)

13. Drake – “Back to Back” (diss towards Meek Mill)

14. Common – “The Bitch in Yoo” (diss towards Ice Cube and Westside Connection)

15. Lil’ Kim – “Black Friday” (diss towards Nicki Minaj)

16. Nicki Minaj – “No Frauds” (diss towards Remy Ma)

17. Remy Ma – “ShETHER” (diss towards Nicki Minaj)

18. Meek Mill – “Wanna Know” (diss towards Drake)

19. Nicki Minaj – “Stupid Hoe” (diss towards Lil’ Kim)

20. The Game – “Pest Control” (diss towards Meek Mill)

21. Joe Budden – “Making a Murderer Pt. 1” (diss towards Drake)

22. Nicki Minaj – “Big Foot” (Diss Toward Megan Thee Stallion)

23. Megan Thee Stallion – “Hiss” (Diss Towards Nicki Minaj & Drake)

24. Ice-T – “99 Problems” (diss towards MC Hammer and Ice Cube)

25. Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” (Diss towards Drake)

26. Drake – “Family Matters” (diss towards Kendrick Lamar)

27. Jay-Z – “Supa Ugly” (diss towards Nas)

28. Nicki Minaj – “Romans Revenge” (Diss Towards Lil Kim)

