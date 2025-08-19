Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Vince Staples isn’t done making us laugh, think, and question everything. Netflix just announced that The Vince Staples Show is officially returning for Season 2 this Fall. Read more and check out first look photos inside.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the beloved satirical comedy series will make its return November 6 to the streaming platform. The Vince Staples Show is created by Staples along with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The series first premiered in 2024 and immediately stood out for its mix of dry humor, social commentary, and slice-of-life storytelling. This time around, the show is expanding to six episodes instead of five, meaning fans will get even more absurd, hilarious, and thought-provoking moments from Vince’s world.

But don’t expect smooth sailing for Staples’ on-screen persona. According to Tudum, Season 2 picks up after a tragic death, sending Vince on a chaotic journey toward inner peace. Though his haunted past isn’t letting go that easily, the series returns in true Vince fashion. It’s equal parts funny, uncomfortable, and real.

The new season will also feature Vanessa Bell Calloway and Naté Jones as recurring guest stars, adding even more flavor to an already stacked mix of talent. Behind the camera, Kenya Barris, Corey Smyth, William Stefan Smith, Andrea Sperling, and Leonard Chang are all back as executive producers.

When Netflix renewed the series, Staples made sure to hype it up in only the way he can.

“The Vince Staples Show is back,” he shared with excitement. “The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for Season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

It’s been a big year for Staples outside of TV too. His album Dark Times received critical acclaim, he earned a spot on the TIME100 Next list, and he stayed trending across social media for his signature quick wit. All of that momentum is rolling straight into Season 2, which promises to build on the mix of comedy, honesty, and social reflection that made the first season stand out.

As Staples once told Tudum, the show works because it mirrors life itself.

“Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment,” Staples shared. “That’s just how life works.”

Mark your calendars: Vince Staples is back November 6 on Netflix.

Check out first look photos below:

