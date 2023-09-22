New York Times Columnist Clowned For Being Salty About His Bill From A Popular Black-Owned NJ Airport Restaurant

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One Columnist is getting clowned on social media for playing himself and trying to talk about a popular Black-owned New Jersey Airport restaurant.

New York Times columnist David Brooks was feeling salty about the bill he got for a burger and fries and shared a photo of his meal on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and didn’t get the response he was looking for.

In the caption for the post, he wrote, “This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.”

While he mentioned the burger and fries, he didn’t say anything about the alcoholic beverage in the photo. He was immediately called out for complaining about a meal he would expense so his employer, the New York Times, could reimburse him.

According to NewsOne, the meal wouldn’t even dent his wallet because his net worth is about $1 million. Brooks’ post immediately backfired on him when another writer, Joyce Carroll Oates, clowned him in repost.

“(bar bill: $66. food bill: $12. tip: $0 N Y Times expense account)” Oates wrote in her post.

The Restaurant Fries David Brooks In Response To His Post

Brook’s post on X complaining about the food and his bill got picked up by NJ.com, and subsequently, that’s when the establishment caught wind of him hating and fried him like an onion ring on their Facebook page, confirming that Brook’s “high bill” was a result of his bar tab.

“Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks – Bar tab was almost 80%, and he’s complaining about the cost of his meal,” 1911 Smoke House Barbeque said in the post shared on Thursday, adding, “keep drinking buddy – we get paid off everything.”

To add insult to injury, Brooks’ post on X is still up and has been hit with the added context feature linking back to the restaurant’s Facebook post.

1911 Smoke House Barbeque, which also happens to be a favorite spot for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, jokingly announced the “D Brooks Special,” slashing out the $78 price and replacing it with $17.78.

X users are also getting in on the fun and clowning Brooks. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

