nick cannon
HomePhotos

Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]

Posted May 20, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'SHOWTIME, WME|IMG, and MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS VIP Pre-Fight Party Arrivals on the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet For 'Mayweather VS McGregor'

Source: David Becker / Getty

Nick Cannon might have explaining to do. According to HotNewHipHop, the media icon has allegedly had an entanglement with a former colleague.

Alyssa Scott, a former model for Cannon’s popular show Wild ‘N Out has recently posted a picture of her baby bump captioning it “ZEN S. CANNON”. Well, Nick’s last name is in fact Cannon so this can be very so true or a wild coincidence. The story gets even more interesting when a fan comments under the photo asking if Nick Cannon is the father of her baby and she responded back with heart faces.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out some photos of Nick Cannon’s alleged newest baby mom Alyssa Scott below!

Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Close