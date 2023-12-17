Nicki Minaj Earns Historic Mark After ‘Pink Friday 2’ Goes No. 1

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has long established herself as one of the leading Hip-Hop artists of her era, regardless of gender, and earned a historic mark to go along with her lengthy accolades. Nicki Minaj recently released her latest studio album Pink Friday 2, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, earning the Queens superstar the most top of chart debuts among female rappers.

Nicki Minaj, 41, is coasting on the success of Pink Friday 2, which dropped on December 8, which is her birthday. Each of her albums has debuted at or near the top for the duration of her career, and her latest set sold the equivalent of 228,000 album units in the week ending December 14.

The set also sold 25,000 copies sold on vinyl — the largest week for a rap album by a woman since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991.

Pink Friday 2 was preceded by a trio of charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100: “Super Freaky Girl” (No. 1 in 2022), “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (No. 13, 2023) and “Last Time I Saw You” (No. 23, 2023).

Minaj was previously tied with Foxy Brown for the leaders among female rappers with a Billboard 200 No. 1 debut, and she is also the first female rapper with No. 1 albums in two different decades, a testament to Minaj’s talent and longevity.

