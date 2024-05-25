Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested & Released In Amsterdam, Barbz On Emotional Roller Coaster

Published on May 25, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Nicki Minaj was arrested while in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 25. But no need to panic, she was released hours later—putting her Barbz in an emotional tailspin witnessed on social media.

Minaj is currently on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 Tour. All was going swimmingly with sold out shows and all that, and then Amsterdam decided to throw her travels for a loop. Nicki was on her way to the UK to perform, but authorities at the airport wanted to do a deep search of her luggage, and allegedly found drugs.

Per 2024 protocol, Nicki Minaj posted the Ops requesting the search on her Twitter.

And ish went left after that.

Reports TMZ:

The officers ask Nicki to stop filming them and step into their police vehicle … while Minaj says she wants to speak with her lawyer and refuses to turn the camera off. Nicki ultimately gets into the police van of her own volition — no handcuffs as far as we can tell.

Robert Kapel, a spokesperson for Royal Netherlands Marechaussee military police confirmed to TMZ they’d arrested an American woman for possessing “soft drugs” — like marijuana for example — and described a similar scenario to Minaj’s, but refused to identify her by name or the type of alleged drugs.

Minaj was  released and reportedly fined €350, and was off to her Manchester show schedules for Saturday night.

Unfortunately for her fans in Manchester, it looks like the show is a wash.

Peep the reaction to Nicki Minaj’s troubles overseas in the gallery.

This story is developing. 

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Arrested & Released In Amsterdam, Barbz On Emotional Roller Coaster  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

